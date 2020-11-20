- Advertisement -

Since the outbreak of the pandemic

The world has been so chaotic

People dying in a way pathetic

Every sector got affected, even the academic

COVID-19 has proven to be robust and deadly

It is scary because can be transmitted easily

It continues to affect the world’s economy badly

Affecting peoples’ businesses and movements dearly

People have their differences put aside

In order to fight the enemy from far and wide

The WHO is there to assist and guide

And it is everybody’s responsibility to abide

There is no cure in sight for the disease, apparently

Let us all take the preventive measures seriously

Let us stay home and avoid any unnecessary assembly

Let us refrain from sharing any messages blindly

Let us make sure that we wash our hands thoroughly

The culture of shaking hands should stop unconditionally

Let us stop coughing into people directly

Instead use your elbow or a tissue and dispose it immediately

If you feel sick, don’t walk/drive to the hospital, just call 1025 duly

We will be safe and will save others if we comply accordingly