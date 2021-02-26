CRUNCH TIME FOR GAMBIA AT AFCON U-20

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national Under-20 team is tonight facing her most important assignment in recent years.

The team will play for the rights to reach the semi-finals of the current African Youth Championship, which will guarantee a place in the Fifa Youth Championship, expected to take place in Indonesia later this year. However, there have been reports that the Fifa tourney may not go ahead because of the pandemic. The Young Scorpions are not deterred from aspiring for a place in the last four.

To achieve that, they must eliminate Central African Republic (CAR) in this evening’s last quarter-finals in Noachchott kicking- off at 1900 hrs.

The two sides hardly know a thing about each other but Gambian Coach Matar Mboge and his boys are expected to continue their terrific form from the last group match which saw them toy with Ghana to secure an automatic place in the quarter-finals. CAR made a more impressive qualification to the last eight but are not beyond a possible stinging by the Scorpions