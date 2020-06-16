32 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
OpinionsView Point

Cuba and Africa, twinned by two great heroes

7
maceo che africa cuba
- Advertisement -

By Rubén G. Abelenda

Every June 14th Cuba commemorates the birth of two of its greatest heroes, Major General Antonio Maceo Grajales and Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, who for their struggles for independence, anti-imperialism and against racism, twinned the largest of the Antilles with Africa forever.

- Advertisement -

Maceo, a cuban mestizo descendant of Africans who fought against Spanish colonialism on the Caribbean island in the 19th century, and Che, an Argentine-Cuban who did it against neocolonialism on this continent a century later, they were born by coincidences of life just the same day.

Both, without a doubt, represent everlasting symbols that intertwine the history of Cuba and that of Africa because they planted the seed of mutual solidarity, today turned into huge leafy trees thanks to thousands of men who, together with them, shed their blood for the sovereignty of its towns on one side and the other of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bronze Titan, as Maceo was called because of his courage, bravery, and physical strength, represents thousands of slaves and their descendants who fought in the Antillean nation’s libertarian wars, after snatching them from their native lands to be exploited in America and other parts.

Che, who is known throughout the world as the Heroic Guerrilla fighter also because of his daring, bravery and persistence, personifies the Cubans who fought and gave their lives in the struggles for the independence of this continent.
In addition to being born on the same day, although in different centuries, life wanted both men, strategists and notable thinkers, to coincide in their emancipatory ideas and against exploitation of the most dispossessed.

They were anti-colonialists, anti-imperialists, intransigent against racism and tireless soldiers until their deaths in combat.
His enemies then trembled when they heard their names, and today they continue to be feared because their ideas endure and spread everywhere.
Maceo and Che, walk among the millions of young Cubans, Africans and from all regions of the earth planet that today cry out for a better world, in peace, in solidarity, without racist violence, the spoliation of nations and imperial domination.

They live in the hearts of new generations of brave, titans and peaceful heroic guerrillas, such as Cuban health workers, who heal and save lives in many countries, in the midst of Covid-19, the worst pandemic that has ever plagued humanity.

Rubén G. Abelenda is the Cuban Ambassador to The Gambia

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRawdatul Majaalis’ position on the current debate on homosexuality and LGBTI rights
Next articleAFCON QUALIFIERS MAY RESUME IN OCTOBER
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

View Point

Health care waste – a threat to public health

By Muhammed Sowe & Kumba S Sowe It is not clear as to what extent do our health facilities appraise the danger of health care...
Read more
View Point

From rhetoric to praxis: A call to global action to end injustice against African-Americans

By Momodou Sabally The death of George Floyd is a tragic event that shocked conscientious people across the racial and political divide. This scar on...
Read more
View Point

Blame France, Senegal, our Judases and IEC for the illegal military occupation of Gambia- not Sam Sarr

By Samsudeen Sarr It is becoming quite evident that some of my lousy critics are still entertaining their intersubjective misjudgment that the role I played...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

AFCON QUALIFIERS MAY RESUME IN OCTOBER

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it will consider restarting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October. Football activities on the...
maceo che africa cuba

Cuba and Africa, twinned by two great heroes

Baba Drammeh

Rawdatul Majaalis’ position on the current debate on homosexuality and LGBTI rights

corona

Lies debunked: Reality check of allegations against China on Covid-19

Letter2Editor

Letters: Break the deck: That EU campaign is immoral

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions