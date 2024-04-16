Cuba calls for peace in the Middle East

- Advertisement -

Press release

Cuba warns of the dangers posed by the impunity with which Israel, with the complicity and support of the United States government, has acted against countries in the Middle East. The illegal attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, in flagrant violation of international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention, has endangered international peace and security, leading to a possible regionalization of the conflict with unpredictable consequences for world peace. The failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond decisively to the earlier bombing of the consulate was the catalyst for last night’s Iranian response.

We reaffirm our call for a de-escalation of violence in the Middle East region, which necessarily requires an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to put an end to the genocide being committed today against the Palestinian people. Cuba will always be on the side of peace, justice and respect for international law.

- Advertisement -

We reiterate that there will be no peace and stability in the Middle East until a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached, which provides for the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State, within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and allowing the return of refugees to their lands. Furthermore, that the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations Organization be guaranteed without further delay.