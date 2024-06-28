Cuba is a country of peace and solidarity, reaffirms the island’s parliament

- Advertisement -

Havana, June 26 (Prensa Latina) The National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (ANPP, parliament) ratified that the Caribbean nation does not sponsor terrorism and is a country of peace and solidarity.

In a statement published on the ANPP website, the International Relations Commission of the legislative body asserts that the United States Government insists on lying about the reality of Cuba and its principled position in the fight against international terrorism, maintained since the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959.

It emphasizes that through the use of arbitrary lists, Washington manages political interests of domination and hinders the right of the Cuban people to their development and well-being.

In unison it reinforces the effects of the immoral economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades to try to surrender the nation, he added.

Parliament emphasizes that the decision of Secretary of State, Antonhy Blinken, to remove Cuba from the group of the also arbitrary list of countries that do not fully cooperate with US anti-terrorist efforts, exposes the contradiction and political manipulation of Washington in this matter.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that it is his duty to also remove Cuba from the list of States that supposedly sponsor terrorism.

Cuba and its people have been victims of violent actions sponsored, protected, financed and organized by the US government: 3,478 Cubans have died from this cause and another 2,099 have suffered damage, highlighted the Cuban Parliamentary Commission.

The ANPP ratifies that the Caribbean nation maintains its categorical commitment against all terrorist acts, methods and practices, it has never participated in the organization, financing or execution of acts of this type, it is a State Party to the 19 international conventions related to this scourge and it was the fifth country to ratify all of them.

In its statement, the ANPP demanded that US President Joe Biden make use of his prerogatives and correct the injustice.