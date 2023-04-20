D5M PAT ON THE BACK FOR YOUNG SCORPIONS

President Adama Barrow yesterday gave D5M to the Gambia U-20 national team at a ceremony held at State house. The money is governments’ appreciation of the strong performance and quality representation of the country by the team in the recently concluded Afcon U-20 tourney in Eqypt.

The team finished as vice champions losing to Senegal in the final after a brilliant group matches and gruelling tie-breakers. In the process too, they qualified to the Fifa World Under-20 World Cup, now scheduled to take place in Argentina n

The Gambia Football Federation Secretary General Lamin Jassey confirmed receiving the money which he said was being distributed to the players and officials since yesterday.

“The GFF is very much appreciative of the incentive provided by the president and government,” Mr Jassey said.