Darboe calls on Kombokas to teach Barrow a political lesson

By Amadou Jadama

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe has urged the people of Kombo particularly, those in the Busumbala Constituency, to teach President Adama Barrow a political lesson in the 2026 presidential election for disrespecting the memory of Nokoi Njie a former deputy leader of the UDP women’s wing.

Addressing his supporters over the weekend at a rally in Lamin Kerewan, Mr Darboe said: “People like Nokoi Njie deserve respect as she contributed immensely by sacrificing her life, fought with men, went to prison and was subjected to a cruel and degrading treatment because of The Gambia. When she died, President Barrow never mentions her name, nor acknowledges her. All the privileges and pleasures President Barrow and his cohorts are enjoying today owe to the struggle and the sacrifices of Nokoi Njie and her colleagues.

“It is demeaning and contemptuous of the president when such a person passes away to cursorily say ‘one of their colleagues died today’, instead of eulogising her struggles and praising her valour and patriotism”.

He said the voters of Busumbala and West Coast Region should pay back the president in his own coin.

“And how to do that?” he asked, “by sending him packing. This action by President Barrow demonstrated that he has no human feelings. He feels that anything that does not favour his politics, is not a serious thing. Death is the end of everything. Someone dies, yet still you are belittling her, that is unacceptable,” a tearful Darboe charged.

“In 2026, the whole of Kombo should vote against President Barrow. In fact, all Gambians should vote against Barrow, “he argued.

Speaking earlier at a meeting at Farato Bojang Kunda, Mr Darboe heaped praises on young men and women for their “massive” turnout which has demonstrated the interest they have for their country.