Darboe fears gov’t may be losing confidence of international community

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition UDP, Ousainu Darboe has expressed concern that the international community may begin to lose confidence in the Barrow government over its management of public funds.

Addressing matters of national interest about the recent floods, Darboe said he is worried that the trust of the international community in the Barrow government as regards to finances is dwindling.

- Advertisement -

He said the recent ‘diversion’ of $200,000 disaster funds from the central government to the Gambia Red Cross Society by the EU seems to be a ‘clear’ indication of the international community’s resentment towards the ‘misuse of public funds’.

“I am very much in confusion as regards the world’s perception of the government. The EU earmarked $200,000 for flood victims but they gave it to the Red Cross instead of the government. This showed that the Red Cross is the institution they trust. They trust the Red Cross will not use the money for politics. That’s why they gave it to the Red Cross,” Darboe argued.