Darboe throws fresh challenge to Barrow to end corruption

By Tabora Bojang

Opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe has launched a fresh challenge for President Adama Barrow to operationalise the anti-corruption commission and subject himself and all former and serving ministers from 2017 to declare their assets and subject themselves to investigation.

Addressing delegates at the UDP diaspora convention in Spain, Darboe accused the president of not being interested in stopping and fighting corruption.

“We have seen the example of his government co-opting and protecting people engaged in corruption and the Anti-Corruption Act which was assented to by the president since 30 January 2024 is not being implemented because the president has failed to appoint commissioners so that they can begin their work”, Darboe said.

He said the delay in appointing anti-corruption commissioners is “consistent with the president’s overall record and reluctance against addressing corruption.

“We the citizens must demand that the selection committee be appointed to select and get the commissioners and swear them into office. We the citizens must also demand that once the commissioners are sworn in, every member of the cabinet that has served from 2017 to date to appear before the commission and declare their assets. The previous declaration of assets predating the establishment of the anti-corruption commission is insufficient because it does not have any investigative power and prerogative. Both myself and Honorable Amadou Sanneh who served in the cabinet would gladly and eagerly appear before the commission to declare our assets and subject ourselves to the investigation of the anti-corruption commission,” the UDP leader vowed.

The UDP leader also vowed that if anything comes up during the course of investigation to show that his wife Ajaratou Maimuna Ndure and his daughter Fenda Darboe did not acquire their properties legally, or he had used his influence in making them acquire the plots, he will force them to surrender their leases to the government.

“I equally therefore ask President Barrow and all members of his family to declare their assets and also indicate to us the landed properties they have got and how they acquired it and if they have acquired it in an improper manner they should return it to the government,” Darboe said,

Mr Darboe also argued that any country where corruption is endemic and tolerated, there would be hardship on its citizenry because it costs lives, undermines democracy and endangers the country.

He said the “bad governance” of the Barrow administration has produced “unprecedented hardship” on the Gambian people, majority of who are wallowing in poverty, uncontrolled inflation, sky rocketing consumer prices, lack of jobs and absence of basic supplies at hospitals and health centers making them become “death centers.”

The UDP leader turned to his party officials and supporters across the globe: “I urge you to remain united. The UDP is not just a political party but an ideology for which many people have laid their lives, some freedoms, some exile, and huge resources.”

He thanked the UDP diaspora leaders and members who organised or travelled from far and wide to attend the convention in Spain.

“I want you to be peaceful and civil in all what you do. Do not insult or be provoked into doing anything ugly even if I or my family is being insulted,” Mr Darboe advised his party members.