City of Banjul
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Gambia News

Darboe travels to Spain to attend UDP diaspora congress

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainu Darboe, has travelled to Spain to attend the party’s diaspora annual congress in Mataro.

The former vice president is accompanied by Amadou Sanneh, national treasurer and Aji Yamundow Jaye Yabo, national president.

The trio are expected to arrive in Spain today. The UDP diaspora congress will be attended by delegates from all over Europe and North America and Mr Darboe will be the guest of honour.

The main events of the congress will be held on 3rd and 4th August, 2024.

The delegates are expected to take advantage of the congress to take stock of the party’s current situation and discuss the future, especially its membership in the diaspora.

Mr Darboe and his delegation will be attending other side events and official functions before and after the main event.

According to the UDP deputy secretary external affairs, Lamin Manneh, Mr Darboe has other official engagements scheduled overseas in the months ahead.

