DARBOE URGES BARROW TO DISOWN MINISTER SABALLY Over the latter’s ‘inciting’ comments

By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party UDP Ousainu Darboe on Saturday called on President Adama Barrow to distance himself from comments made by Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally whom he accused of inciting people to behave in a violent manner.

Sabally, who is the deputy national president of the ruling NPP, is facing a backlash from opposition quarters following what many called his “reckless and inflammatory” comments when he said “ if necessary we could put our blood for Barrow.”

Addressing the UDP women’s wing rally in Brikama Saturday, Mr Darboe said Sabally’s comments are unnecessary and regrettable from someone who is serving a president said to have been awarded as the most peaceful president.

The UDP leader said Barrow should not allow Demba Sabally to be a reflection of the image of his government and therefore must take actions against him. “Failure to remove him would mean that you endorse or approve his actions,” Darboe advised Barrow.

Message to the women

Turning to the organisers of the meeting the UDP leader urged Gambian women to stand in 2026 and demonstrate to Minister Sabally that ‘his ill intentions to cause violence’ in the country will never happen. “Nobody will cause bloodshed in this country just because you want power. The UDP will never allow that and we will not walk over dead bodies to get to State House. It is Demba Sabally who is suggesting that they will walk over dead bodies to return Adama Barrow to State House.” Darboe told his audience.

The UDP leader said there are high expectations that women will deliver a responsible government for the people of the Gambia without violence.

“The choice is now for Gambians to decide whether to choose a party that wants to cling on to power through violence or one that wants to ascend to power through peaceful and constitutional means. But I know and believe that Gambians are sensible people and they will not listen to desperate people who failed in America and came back to this country jumping from one party to the other,” he teased Sabally, adding that had it not been GDC leader Mamma Kandeh’s goodwill and tolerance, Demba Sabally would have no value in Gambian politics.

Russian oil scandal

On the raging revelations by a parliamentary committee on the Russian oil scandal, Darboe said he holds President Barrow responsible for the alleged involvement of two cabinet ministers in the scandal. “Gambians did not appoint the two ministers. People elected Barrow who appointed them, so we are going to hold Barrow responsible for their actions,” Darboe said. But the veteran politician and former member of the cabinet himself, said he very much doubt a minister can change any policy without the knowledge of the president.