Do not set Precedents

- Advertisement -

A committee of the National Assembly has recommended punitive measures against two ministers and other people for their role in the Russian oil scandal. A joint committee of the Public Finance Accounts Committee and the Public Enterprise Committee was set up to investigate the Russian oil scandal.

The investigation which started in July has come to a close and has recommended that two ministers and a few other individuals be punished for their part in this scandal. The committee found out that these two state ministers acted inappropriately during the transactions of the companies who brought the oil into the country.

One of the ministers, who at the time served as minister of Petroleum is now the minister of Tourism and the other, the then Inspector General of Police, is now minster of the Interior. These two hold key positions in the current government and have been found wanting by the National Assembly committee.

- Advertisement -

It is important to acknowledge that this is a very commendable achievement by the National Assembly. This is the exact duty and role of the National Assembly – to hold the Executive accountable to the people of The Gambia who voted them into office.

It is generally agreed that laws are pointless unless they are implemented. If therefore the Constitution gives the National Assembly the powers and responsibility to hold government accountable, their fulfilling of this responsibility should not only be applauded but supported as well.

Now that they have submitted their report, it is incumbent on the Executive to follow their recommendations and apply the law accordingly. If, for some reason they fail to do this, they will be setting a precedent which will mean that any official can do as they please and nothing will come of it.

- Advertisement -

If the government is really serious about fighting corruption and malfeasance, then an example must be set on these two and the other individuals mentioned. Otherwise, everyone will think that they can do whatever they want and go scot-free. This will make the problem of corruption worse.