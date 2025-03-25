Dealing with chronic stress

- Advertisement -

By Sylvester Ojenagbon

For many Nigerians, daily living has become a relentless struggle. In cities like Lagos, many leave home very early and sometimes spend hours in traffic. They return home late at night, after enduring hours of traffic congestion, but are welcomed by erratic power supply and the noise of generators. In many parts of the country, farmers and people generally face the threats of climate change and insurgency, which are disrupting livelihoods and exacerbating food insecurity. In a way, stress triggers have become a recurring decimal for the vast majority of Nigerians.

Now, chronic stress is said to be a sense of feeling pressured and overwhelmed over a long period. Stress, ordinarily, is the body’s reaction to a challenge or demand. When stressed, the body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which prepare it for action by increasing the heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. This surge of hormones is part of the body’s “fight or flight” response, which is meant to help us react quickly to challenges or danger.

However, persistent stress creates a pressure cooker environment, where the body’s fight-or-flight response is constantly activated. At such times, stress stops being a motivator and starts being a destroyer; it starts wearing down the body and mind. This leads to a multitude of health issues.

The truth is that the causes of chronic stress are many and varied, especially in our country. The high unemployment rates, unflinching inflation, and low wages, put immense financial strain on many people and families. People now have to juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet.

And many places of work have exceptionally demanding conditions. These may include toxic environments, unrealistic deadlines, and job insecurity. A 2023 Gallup report found that 50 per cent of workers in Nigeria experience stress in the workplace, with this figure increasing by 3 per cent every year. Many employees report experiencing burnout, but only few organisations offer support for stress management.

In addition, cultural expectations, such as the pressure to provide for extended families, marry, or conform to societal standards, add another level of psychological or emotional stress. The insecurity, kidnappings, and political instability in the country also contribute to a general sense of anxiety among Nigerians. Constant worry about personal safety can cause stress and have serious psychological effects.

According to reports, an estimated 30 per cent of Nigerian adults are affected by hypertension, with stress being a major contributing factor. Chronic stress also contributes to mental health problems, such as eating and personality disorders. It similarly weakens the immune system and makes the body more vulnerable to infections. Gastrointestinal issues such as ulcers, acid reflux, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are also commonly linked to stress.

Chronic stress can equally cause muscle tension and disrupt sleep patterns, and this leads to insomnia and fatigue. It can also lead to both weight gain and weight loss, depending on how people try to cope with it.

Prolonged stress can equally worsen existing physical health problems and contribute to conditions like fibromyalgia, psoriasis, and arthritis. It can also lead to difficulty managing emotions, increased irritability, and mood swings. Some may turn to alcohol, drugs, or other substances to cope with stress, and this often leads to addiction.

Chronic stress equally affects cognitive functions and makes it harder for people to concentrate, solve problems, or stay motivated. Workers experiencing chronic stress are less productive and this ultimately affects workplace efficiency.

One in four Nigerians were found in a study by the Nigerian Mental Health Foundation to experience some form of mental health disorder, with anxiety and depression being the most common. Prolonged stress is a major contributor to these conditions. Yet, mental health services are severely underfunded in the country, with fewer than 250 psychiatrists serving a population of over 200 million.

Now, regular physical activity such as jogging, walking, or yoga helps reduce stress levels. Eating a balanced diet with fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole foods helps combat the negative effects of stress.

It is important to have enough quality sleep as poor sleep patterns can exacerbate stress-related health issues. Simple relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, and journaling can help manage daily stressors effectively.

It has also been found that having strong relationships with family, friends, and community members can help people cope with stress. Engaging in social activities, religious gatherings, or peer support groups also provides emotional relief and encouragement.

In work environments, setting personal boundaries and prioritising self-care has been found to help in dealing with stress. Employers implementing policies that support employee well-being, such as flexible working hours, mental health support, and reasonable workloads have equally been found to be helpful.

And governments at every level must invest more in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in mental health services. Public awareness campaigns can also help reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help. Additionally, addressing the root causes of stress — such as unemployment, insecurity, and inadequate infrastructure — is crucial for long-term solutions to the problem of stress.

Chronic stress is a silent killer that many Nigerians endure or ignore without adequate regard for its dangers. While financial struggles, workplace demands, and societal pressures are real, stress must be properly managed to prevent grievous health consequences.

Sylvester Ojenagbon is a health communication expert, lives in Lagos.

Premium Times