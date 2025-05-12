Democracy is not an AI generated system or concept

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Those saying that we should put politics aside in the national political crisis of The Gambia are mistaken. Whatever is happening in The Gambia will be resolved through politics. The political parties and the general public should work together. The politicians have to listen to the people. The UDP must understand that the next government of The Gambia is more likely to be another coalition government. So the party leadership better get on with putting together an opposition coalition that’ll lead The Gambia out of its political morass.

Democracy is not an artificial intelligence generated system.

- Advertisement -

The next government after President Barrow will be another coalition government. The socio-economic development challenges in The Gambia will be resolved through politics. So, we cannot put aside party politics in trying to resolve the political and economic development difficulties in The Gambia.

The questions are who is the leader of the opposition, and what are his or her policy proposals for government to begin to address some of the political constraints in the country?

A democracy is never self-governing, or an autopilot political decisions making system as in AI generated answers to complicated questions. Democracy is not artificial intelligence: someone’s got to lead and make the difficult policy decisions in consultation with his or her team. Party politics and consensus building working together are the hallmarks of a thriving democracy.

- Advertisement -

Yusupha Bojang

Scotland, UK

Ba Tambadou, a brotherly note of gratitude, support, and reflection

Dear Editor,

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh, alhamdulillah, all praise and thanks are due to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds. I begin by invoking blessings and peace upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and extend to you my warmest greetings and sincere respect.

I write to commend and express my heartfelt support following your recent public statements and interviews — an act of clarity and courage that many of us had long anticipated. Your words have brought necessary light to prevailing concerns, and you have carried yourself with the dignity, patience, and principle that we who have known you since childhood fully expected.

Honorable Ba Tambadou, I have watched with deep respect as you addressed critical issues and responded calmly and thoroughly to questions posed by the public. Your composure, insight, and adherence to truth have reminded us all of your long-standing integrity and commitment to justice. As Allah reminds us in the Qur’an: “O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even though it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin…”

[Surah An-Nisa, 4:135]

It has been disheartening to witness the wave of unfounded accusations and premature judgments. In our society, particularly within The Gambia, it is unfortunately too common for voices of integrity to be overshadowed by noise and speculation. Yet, you stood firm. I have known you since we shared the same classroom from Primary 1 through Primary 6 at St Therese’s. Your intelligence, humility, and excellence — both academic and moral — were evident from those early days. Those who question your capabilities are either misinformed or consciously misleading themselves and the public.

Your family’s legacy is one of humility, faith, and righteousness. I remember your late father, Alhaji Marie Tambadou — may Allah (SWT) envelop him in His Mercy and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. He was a man of strong principles, piety, and wisdom. Your upbringing in such a household is reflected in your character today. As the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.”

[Sahih Bukhari, Hadith 3559]

Let me also use this opportunity, as your brother, friend, and classmate, to humbly advise: you have spoken, and you have spoken well. You have answered the questions that are yours to answer. The remaining issues now rest with the institutions of our country — the National Assembly, the government, and the Office of the President. I do not believe further elaboration or repeated public explanations are necessary.

The people of The Gambia have heard you. Many of us who truly know you need no further affirmation of your honesty. Yet, be reminded that no matter how well one explains, there will always be those who choose to remain in denial, driven by ignorance or hidden agendas. As Allah (SWT) says: “Indeed, Allah defends those who have believed.” [Surah Al-Hajj, 22:38]

Patience and steadfastness during trial is the hallmark of the believer. This is but a test from our Lord, and I remind myself and you of the words of the Prophet (peace be upon him): “Know that victory comes with patience, relief with affliction, and ease with hardship.” [Hadith – Tirmidhi]

Finally, let us continue to pray for your protection, your family’s wellbeing, and for peace and justice to prevail in our homeland. May Allah guide our leaders to truth, and may He bless you with continued strength and barakah in all that you do.

“Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanah, wa fil-akhirati hasanah, wa qina ‘adhaban-nar.” (Our Lord, grant us goodness in this world and goodness in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.) [Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:201]

With sincerity and brotherhood,

MLT

Classmate, friend, brother-in-faith