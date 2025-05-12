The government needs to advise itself

- Advertisement -

Following the exposés brought about by the publication of The Republic on the sale of the assets of former president Yahya Jammeh, there has been massive outrage at what is seen as a deliberate attempt by those in authority to shield the people who have been adversely mentioned in the report.

Many young people decided that it is wrong to sit idly by and just watch a group of people do whatever they want with the taxpayers’ money. Thus, they decided to write to the Inspector General of Police to seek a permit to stage a peaceful protest as a way of showing their indignation for the rampant corruption in the country.

Surprisingly, the Inspector General of Police denied them that permit. According to them, this denial is unjustified as all they wish to do is to march peacefully to show their unhappiness about the way the country is being run. They want the secrecy surrounding the sale of the properties to end.

For that however, the police descended on them and arrested many of them, sending them to different police stations in The Greater Banjul Area. The discussions have now shifted to the arrest of these young people instead of the issue of the unscrupulous manner in which the assets of the former president were disposed of.

Many observers are marveling at the fact that instead f going after people who have been mentioned to have acted improperly, the government chose to go after the young people who simply wish to throw light on a wrongdoing and seeking justice. Why are the police arresting the young people for merely expressing themselves?

It is disturbing that two among the arrestees are Grade 12 students whose external exams have already begun.

Certainly, not allowing people to express themselves is not in line with any democratic principles. It will be wise for the government to advise itself on the dangers involved in denying the young people the right to protest and express themselves.