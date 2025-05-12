GOV’T BOWS TO PRESSURE frees protesters, publishes list of Jammeh’s assets

- Advertisement -

After days of coordinated protests and popular mobilisation of youths calling for the publication of the full list and sale of assets seized from former president Yahya Jammeh, government on Saturday made the list public for the first time, six years since the process was concluded. It also freed dozens of earlier protesters arrested in a police crackdown on Thursday.

Members of the protest group identified as GALA (Gambians Against Looted Assets) were detained at various locations. Police accused them of participating in a protest after their permit request was officially denied by the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

They were protesting for the release of details of the sale of state assets seized from Jammeh following a news report by The Republic suggesting suspicious transactions in the sale. Their release followed a bigger protest at Westfield Saturday which was allowed to go on without police intervention

- Advertisement -

Almost immediately, that same Saturday, government released the much awaited list containing information and identities of the buyers of land, vehicles, heavy machinery, boats and other items. The list published on pages 7-10 in this paper, drew further questions and further outrage over the suspiciously low prices many valuable items were sold.