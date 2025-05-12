NHRC, MCG rebut GPU

- Advertisement -

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Media Commission of The Gambia have refuted accusations by the Gambia Press Union that their heads attempted to coerce the editor of The Republic into walking back on findings in their latest investigative piece that besmirched former attorney general Abubacarr Tambadou.

In a statement, NHRC wrote: “We are deeply concerned by recent allegations circulating on social media and in statements attributed to the GPU, which falsely claim that the commission and its chairperson are biased, partial, and involved in influencing media narratives in favour of individuals under investigation. The NHRC categorically denies these unfounded and misleading allegations.

“Since its establishment, the NHRC has conducted its work with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and impartiality. As an independent national human rights institution, the NHRC mediates disputes, monitors human rights violations, investigates alleged human rights violations by state organs and individuals and advises government, institutions, and the public on human rights issues and this is done in accordance with its legal mandate and without fear or favour.

- Advertisement -

“The commission is guided by the principles of fairness, independence, and respect for all persons, regardless of religion, ethnicity, political affiliation, gender, or social status. It does not, and will not, serve the interests of any individual or group to the detriment of its constitutional role.

“We therefore call on the public, media actors, civil society, and all stakeholders to engage with the NHRC in a spirit of responsibility and mutual respect. We encourage constructive dialogue and the verification of facts before making public assertions that can undermine public trust in the Commission and its important work.

“The NHRC remains unwavering in its duty to promote and protect the rights and freedoms of all people in The Gambia. We thank the public for its continued trust and reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice for all.”

- Advertisement -

For its part, the Media Council of The Gambia called the GPU’s allegations “baseless, misleading, and an affront to due process”.

MCG wrote: “We are deeply concerned and gravely disappointed by the recent report issued by the GPU, which attempts to discredit the integrity and leadership of the chairperson of the NHRC, as well as MCG chairperson Babucarr Cham and executive secretary Bai Emil Touray. The report, unfortunately, failed the basic tenets of fairness and objectivity, as the individuals targeted were neither consulted nor given the opportunity to respond in accordance with the universally accepted principle of fair hearing.

“As an independent self-regulatory body established by law, the MCG operates under a clear mandate to receive and resolve formal and informal complaints through mechanisms such as mediation and arbitration. This mandate is executed with impartiality, transparency, and in the best interest of journalistic ethics and media accountability.

“We are appalled by the unfounded insinuation that the MCG coerced journalist Mustapha Darboe into issuing a joint statement with former Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou. This allegation is not only false, it is a calculated distortion intended to mislead the public and undermine the credibility of the Council. At no point did the MCG issue directives or exert pressure on Darboe. Our role in the matter was purely mediatory, consistent with our previous efforts to de-escalate disputes within the media space…

“Our intervention in the Darboe-Tambadou matter was similarly aimed at fostering dialogue and mutual understanding. Darboe, like any other party, retained full discretion to accept or reject any proposed course of action. The process was inconclusive — not coercive.

“It is therefore disingenuous and irresponsible for the GPU to propagate a narrative of intimidation when no such action was taken or intended. MCG has neither the interest, the capacity, nor the resources to intimidate any journalist. The GPU’s rush to judgment, without engaging the MCG Governing Council or verifying the facts, undermines its own credibility and fails the standard of responsible journalism it purports to defend.

MCG reminds the GPU and the public that it is a legally recognised, independent self-regulatory body. Its decisions are subject to internal appeal mechanisms —not external interference. Any party dissatisfied with its actions has the right to seek redress through the established structures within the council.

“The MCG remains committed to upholding the integrity of the media sector through dialogue, fairness, and professionalism. We urge the GPU to reflect on its role in safeguarding — not sabotaging — independent institutions vital to democratic governance and press freedom.”