Buyers of Jammeh’s cattle still unknown

By Tabora Bojang

The identities of the buyers of cattle seized from former president Yahya Jammeh have not been disclosed in the list of buyers published by the Ministry of Justice on Saturday.

The list released after days of protests, only indicated that a total of 725 cattle were sold at various farms belonging to the former president.

It said 625 cattle were sold at his native Kanilai, 67 at Farato and 32, sold as a single herd at Jammeh’s Banjulinding farm.

According to the government, the 725 cattle sold generated a sum of D8,302,000.

The Ministry of Justice explained in its statement that it has written to the Sheriff Division to “provide a more detailed report, including the total stock sold, the identity of the buyers and the sale price attributed to each transaction,” adding that the information will be made public upon receipt.