Rustler gets 22 years for stealing 21 sheep

By Amadou Jadama

One Karamba Beyai has been convicted and sentenced to fines and compensation of D290,000 in default to spend 22 years in prison for stealing 21 sheep from three people around Tallinding.

Prosecuting the first count before Magistrate E Sowe of the Bundung court, Inspector B Jarju explained that on 13 March this year, Beyai stole nine sheep and two rams valued at D155,000 belonging to Dawda Manga of Tallinding and sold them at Latrikunda Sabiji Market to unsuspecting buyers.

After arrest, Beyai helped the police to recover six of the stolen sheep.

When arraigned, Beyai admitted to sheep rustling, pleaded for mercy, and promised not to reoffend. He expressed his willingness to compensate Manga for the sold sheep.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Sowe sentenced Beyai to a D50,000 fine, in default to serve five years imprisonment and also ordered him to pay compensation of D85,000 to Manga, in default, to serve 4 years imprisonment.

On the second charge, Inspector Jarju said on 9 March, Beyai stole 6 sheep valued at D50,000 belonging to Baboucarr Bah of Tallinding and sold them at Latrikunda Sabiji Market and Abuko. Following his arrest, one sheep was recovered.

At the end of the hearing, Beyai was found guilty and fine D50,000 in default to serve five years imprisonment and also ordered to pay compensation of D25,000 to Bah, in default, to serve three years imprisonment.

On the third charge, the police prosecutor said on 21 March, Beyai stole six sheep valued at D119,000 belonging to Sunkaru Jarjue of Tallinding. Again, he headed to Latrikunda Sabiji Market and Abuko where he sold the animals.

After his arrest, police recovered four of the sheep.

For this crime which he owned up to, Beyai was sentenced to a D40,000 fine, in default, to serve three years imprisonment and also ordered to pay a D40,000 compensation to the sheep owner, in default, to serve two years imprisonment.

The Standard Newspaper has been informed by Police Prosecutor Inspector Jarju that as of yesterday, Mr Beyai had not paid the fines and compensations and was in prison.