Demystifying Jaali Demba in the attle of Beliefs by Muhammed Y Darboe

By Madi Jobarteh

The importance of sociopolitical and traditional issues in The Battle of Beliefs and lessons for present and future generations;

Introduction

In Muhammed Y Darboe’s – The Battle of Beliefs (2025), the fictional West African nation of Sonko-du serves as a vivid allegory for societies emerging from the shadows of dictatorship, grappling with the fragile promise of freedom and the weight of their past. At the heart of this narrative stands Jaali Demba, the Chronicler, a griot-like figure whose weathered notebook and poetic insights capture the sociopolitical and traditional currents shaping Sonko-du’s turbulent journey. Through his unflinching observations, Jaali demystifies the complexities of power, betrayal, cultural erosion, and the struggle for collective memory, offering a lens into the challenges of post-colonial African societies and beyond.

This analysis explores Jaali Demba’s pivotal role in illuminating key sociopolitical and traditional issues—such as the cyclical nature of power, the fragility of freedom, corruption, and the tension between tradition and modernity—and distills the timeless lessons they hold for present and future generations. As Sonko-du navigates the aftermath of tyranny, Jaali’s voice urges us to question, remember, and act, ensuring that the battle for a just society endures beyond the pages of this powerful narrative.

Jaali Demba is more than a narrative device; he is the moral and philosophical anchor of Sonko-du, navigating the turbulent aftermath of dictatorship. Sonko-du may be a fictional land but indeed the realities of this land are not very different from the history and experiences of many an African nation including The Gambia. Through his weathered notebook and poetic reflections, Jaali Demba embodies the role of a griot, a traditional African storyteller tasked with preserving collective memory, questioning authority, and illuminating truths that others overlook. His significance lies in his ability to weave sociopolitical and traditional issues into a cohesive allegory, offering profound lessons for present and future generations. Below, I explore Jaali Demba’s role, the key sociopolitical and traditional themes he highlights, and the enduring lessons they impart.

Before I delve into the role of Jaali Demba in this book, let me first highlight the role of the griot in our Mandinka society, which is the same in the other ethnic groups in Senegambia and across West Africa. In 1235 when the Mali Empire was founded under the leadership of Sundiata Keita, a charter was drawn as the constitution of the empire. The charter, called Kurukan Fuga or the Mande Charter, had 44 articles. The charter recognised fundamental rights and freedoms in ways more advanced than any human rights document in Europe at the time. The charter also established institutions, set standards, and imposed obligations with checks and balances, among other elements for the effective governance and development of the Mali Empire.

Article 1 of the Kurukan Fuga Charter provides the structure and composition of the empire. It states,

1. The Great Mande Society is divided into sixteen clans of quiver carriers, five clans of marabouts, four groups of “nyamakala” and one group of slaves. Each one has a specific activity and role.

Article 2 is focused on the ‘nyamakala’ and this is the group in which griots belonged. It states their role and responsibility as thus:

2. The “nyamakala” have to devote themselves to tell the truth to the chiefs, to be their counsellors and to defend by the speech the established rulers and the order upon the whole territory.

One of the four groups of nyamakala are the Jalolu or Griots. They are the ones who can challenge rules, authorities, and everything and everyone. Their specific roles are

a) The depositaries of the traditions and the archives,

b) The master of the word,

c) The counsellors of the kings,

d) The artists and the musicians.

The Kuyateh and the Jobarteh were the heads of the house of Jali.

With this background, one will now understand Jaliya or the role of griots in society and appreciate therefore the role Jaali Demba played in Sonko-du. I must say however, albeit with sadness, like most aspects of our culture, Jaliya continues to suffer a lot of neglect and abuse. That is discussion for another day.

Let me now turn to the role of the Great Jaali Demba in ‘The Battle of Beliefs’.

Jaali Demba’s Role in The Battle of Beliefs

Jaali Demba is introduced as “The Chronicler”, a gaunt, dignified figure clad in an indigo robe, carrying a tattered notebook that symbolizes his commitment to recording Sonko-du’s history. Unlike the revolutionaries or politicians who drive the plot, Jaali neither leads nor follows; he observes and remembers. His role mirrors what is stipulated in the Kurukan Fuga Charter, serving as a repository of cultural memory and a critic of power. His poetic metaphors such as “You cannot hold water in a clenched fist” or “Tyranny does not die. It shapeshifts” break down complex sociopolitical dynamics into accessible truths, making him a bridge between the past, present, and future.

Jaali’s detachment allows him to see what others miss: i.e., the cyclical nature of power, the fragility of revolutions, and the tension between tradition and modernity. His reflections, often delivered in solitude by rivers or under trees, underscore his role as a conscience for Sonko-du, urging the reader to question narratives of progress and heroism. By refusing to take sides, Jaali embodies impartiality, yet his sharp critiques of both the old regime (SEMBEH-ti) and the new order (Keeluntang’s Force for Change) reveal his commitment to truth over loyalty.

Sociopolitical Issues Highlighted by Jaali Demba.

1. The cyclical nature of power and betrayal

Jaali Demba’s observations expose the recurring pattern of revolutions turning into regimes. He notes, “I watched revolutions turn into regimes”, highlighting how the Force for Change (FFC), initially celebrated as liberators, begins to mirror SEMBEH-ti’s authoritarian tendencies. The “STING OF VETO” Keeluntang’s exclusion of former comrades illustrates how power consolidates, sidelining dissenters. Jaali’s metaphor, “Tyranny… changes form” warns that without accountability, new leaders inherit the flaws of their predecessors.

Lesson for Generations: Power must be tempered by accountability. Present and future generations must build systems, constitutions, checks, and balances that prioritise justice over personalities to prevent the cycle of betrayal. This point mirrors the Gambia after the 1994 coup when Dictator Jammeh edited the draft constitution to arrogate all powers to himself. But is this not what we witness today as well as Pres. Barrow jettisoned the 2020 draft constitution only to impose his own document loaded with unchecked powers for himself?

2. The fragility of freedom

Jaali Demba underscores that freedom is not the mere absence of a tyrant but a continuous struggle against complacency. He writes, “Freedom is not the fall of a tyrant. It is the fall of remembering”. The “Chameleonic Incident” where SEMBEH-ti’s claims of electoral fraud sow doubt, reveals how fragile a new democracy can be when memory fades. The people’s initial silence after the revolution and their later cynicism reflects a society struggling to sustain its hard-won liberty.