A tribute to my brother Abdoulie Ebrima Jammeh

By Lamin KB Bojang

There exist no words that can fully describe the sorrow of a brother that comes with losing his cherished big brother. Yet, within that sorrow, there also lies a deep well of gratitude, for having had the privilege of sharing this life, however brief it may be, with someone as special as you were. To many people you were more than just family and a friend. For me and many others you were not just a brother, friend, husband, father, uncle or a colleague, you were a confidant, an inspiration, and often, a source of laughter and strength when we needed it the most.

From the earliest days when I could not get a fruit of orange from the “grayfruit” at the entrance of your compound on my own and you will get it for me to the days when I have issues relating to administration and other challenges in life you were always there for me to lean on. You had a way of making the ordinary feel extraordinary and turning the most mundane moments into cherished memories. With your easy smile and generous heart, you drew people in effortlessly. You had a God given attribute of making others feel seen, heard and loved. That was your super natural power. Your ability to connect, to care deeply, and to give was attested to by speaker after speaker at your funeral.

You were very protective. Whether it was family, friends or colleagues, you stood by those you loved with unwavering strength. Your courage wasn’t loud or boastful, it was quiet, steady, and ever-present. You faced life’s challenges with resilience, often more concerned with how others were doing than with your own struggles. And even in your hardest moments, you never lost that spark of humour.

You could find light in the darkest places and never hesitated to share it with those around you.

What I admired most was the way you lived with purpose and passion. You didn’t chase perfection, you chased meaning. Whether through your work, hobbies, or the people you held dear, you gave everyone his or her fully deserved attention. You believed in doing things the right way, not the easy way. Though your time here was shorter than we had hoped, you made every moment count. Grief, I have come to learn, is not a sign of weakness or a lack of faith. It is the price we pay for love. And I loved you deeply. I still do. I will forever do. Your absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, but your memory, your laughter and your kindness lives on in all of us who had the honour of knowing you.

You could have waited till I am ready to wave goodbye before you say yours but your legacy remains. ‘saya koleyata nya woo nya ah korita toe ning kebaro leh la”. I repeat, your name and legacy remains. You may have left this world, but you will never leave our hearts. Rest well, dear brother. Until we meet again adieus from a brother you left in tatters.