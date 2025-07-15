The problem with democracy – The Plato factor (Part1)

- Advertisement -

By Richy Peters

Across Africa, countless discussions are underway about how the continent can break free from external influences and internal dictatorships. Democracy is often presented as the ultimate solution. Many think-tanks point to its origins in ancient Greece, frequently citing philosophers like Plato and Aristotle to bolster their arguments.

However, there’s a significant oversight: these very philosophers were not proponents of democracy. In fact, their views were quite the opposite. As Winston Churchill famously declared centuries later, “democracy is the less worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried.”

So, what’s the real story behind democracy and its historical champions? Let’s take a closer look.

Plato was decidedly not a democrat. In fact, he was a strong critic of democracy, especially as he observed it in Athens during his lifetime.

Here’s why:

Distrust of the “Many”: Plato believed that most people lacked the knowledge, wisdom, and virtue necessary to govern justly. He saw the masses as being swayed by their appetites, emotions, and popular opinion, rather than by reason and the pursuit of the common good. Why you should give this mass equal rights or a right to vote so that they can take a majority in votes to get their (the same) ignorant leaders into power? They don’t know nothing about complex situations where you need at least a university level.

The “Ship of State” Analogy: In his most famous work, The Republic, Plato uses the analogy of a ship. He argues that just as a ship needs a skilled navigator (who understands the art of sailing), a state needs skilled rulers who possess true knowledge of justice and the good. Allowing everyone to steer the ship (i.e., participate equally in governance) would lead to corruption, chaos and disaster.

Fear of Demagoguery and Tyranny: Plato worried that in a democracy, eloquent but self-serving individuals (demagogues) could easily manipulate the public’s desires and emotions to gain power. He believed that democracy could thus degenerate into tyranny, where a single, unrestrained ruler comes to dominate.

He harboured a healthy hatred and aversion towards the so called “rhetorica”. This encompassed political advisors who trained even the most derailed politicians on what to say (or not to say) publicly to win votes, stay in power, manipulate mass media, or even convince people to go to war who had previously lived together peacefully. As long as the money comes in their greed.

Emphasis on Knowledge and Virtue: Plato argued that ruling is a specialised and rare skill that requires extensive training, intellectual discipline, and a deep understanding of philosophical truths (read back his “Forms”). He proposed an ideal state ruled by Philosopher-Kings – individuals who have undergone rigorous education and possess the wisdom and moral character to govern purely for the benefit of all citizens.

The origins of his elite education

This is precisely where educational systems like the Gymnasium and Atheneum first emerged, designed with rigorous tests to identify those best suited to lead. Yet, much like Aristotle, the architects of these systems weren’t entirely satisfied with the outcome: these “Golden People” — the ideal leaders — were incredibly few and far between.

The Execution of Socrates: Plato’s mentor, Socrates, was condemned to death by a democratic Athenian court. This event profoundly influenced Plato and likely reinforced his skepticism about the justice and wisdom of democratic rule.

Instead of democracy, Plato advocated for an aristocracy (in the original sense of “rule by the best”) or a monarchy ruled by a philosopher-king. In fact he had nothing against a dictator, as long the dictator was trained by him and carefully selected. Non-corrupt, living by high moral standards, and always serving his people in the first place. His ideal state was a hierarchical society where each class (producers, auxiliaries/soldiers, and guardians/rulers) performed its specific function, leading to a harmonious and just society.

To preserve this harmony, he saw democracy as the biggest threat. Her devastating basic is to give everybody equal rights voted by ignorant people who know nothing about the complexity to run a country to choose leaders just as ignorant as themselves.

So, and to conclude, golden leaders are rare. Let’s quote one of them too Nelson Mandela: Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. I hope you understand now the deeper meaning of these wise words.

The great leaders in this world stared into the abyss of evil, knowing that this abyss also stared back to them. Fully aware, but they overcome. Plato was right, it takes a special kind of breed to be a true leader. If you want to argue this, why don’t we have 6 billion other Mandela’s?

Our systems don’t work anymore, considering all the injustice, misery and wars in this world. Mandela, Plato, and all great true leaders between, they will haunt us, as long we don’t see them as a blessing.