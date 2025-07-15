Medina United keeper makes Eyeball’s Team of the Week

- Advertisement -

Eyeball Club, a reputed digital platform for youth football with a global database to evaluate player performance, has named Medina United FC keeper, Omar Keita among its Team of the Week for Africa,

Keita, 20, recorded an impressive statistic in the year under review, playing 33 games, 2970 minutes and keeping 17 clean sheets.

“Medina United FC is very proud of this recognition and happy for the young player who must be very elated and encouraged by it. This is an achievement for all the players in the team who kept the opponents away from him as well as his own individual hard work,” said Club COE Tijan Mansaneh Ceesay.