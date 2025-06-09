Development or term limits: What truly serves The Gambia’s best interest?

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Jallow

As the sun rose on Eid-el-Adha known locally as Tobaski, a day revered for reflection and sacrifice, I Mohamed Jallow, a respected civic voice and governance advocate, used the solemnity of the moment to deliver a thought-provoking address from my office on Kairaba Avenue.

My message is bold yet grounded in realism: The Gambia stands at a crossroads not of democracy versus dictatorship but of vision versus hesitation.

We must ask ourselves, do we risk halting the unprecedented progress we are witnessing in the name of a term limit that doesn’t yet exist in law? Or do we build on this momentum while we continue to shape the legal frameworks of tomorrow?

Development that cannot be denied

Since assuming office, President Adama Barrow has spearheaded a wave of national development initiatives that are transforming the social and economic fabric of the country. From major roads and bridges networks, to record-breaking electrification projects reaching once-forgotten rural communities, to new hospitals, schools, and digital infrastructure, the Barrow Administration has delivered more in eight years than others did in decades.

Under President Adama Barrow’s leadership:

· National electricity access rose from 42% in 2017 to over 70% in 2025.

· Rural connectivity is at an all-time high, thanks to new feeder roads and the OIC highway.

· The Gambian economy, buoyed by smart public investments and a stable policy environment, has recorded consistent GDP growth despite global shocks.

· Youth employment and entrepreneurship schemes have expanded nationwide, reducing urban migration and empowering local communities.

President Barrow is not just a leader he is a builder, and nations in construction cannot afford political demolition halfway through the work.

Respecting the law as it stands

While critics and some activists focus intensely on the issue of term limits, Jallow emphasized a critical constitutional reality: The 1997 Constitution, which remains The Gambia’s supreme law, does not impose a two-term limit on the presidency.

Until a new, legitimate, and nationally adopted Constitution is in place, we must respect the law as it is not as we wish it to be. That is the essence of constitutionalism.

Calls for term limits must not become a selective interpretation of democracy, he warned. A genuine democratic ethos demands obedience to the entire legal framework, not just popular or politicised parts of it.

Global precedents: Democracy without term limits

There are global examples where thriving democracies function without fixed term limits:

· Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel served for 16 years.

· The United Kingdom, where prime ministers serve based on parliamentary confidence, not fixed terms.

· Singapore, one of the world’s most developed nations, has no term limits for its head of government.

These countries have demonstrated that what matters is not how long a leader serves, but how well he or she serves. Accountability, not artificial timelines, builds strong nations.

A Tobaski reflection on sacrifice and nationhood

As Gambians celebrate Tobaski, I urge the nation to embrace the deeper message of the occasion: sacrifice, not sabotage; unity, not division. Those who wish to rush change must ask: What are we sacrificing for? Is it for party power or for national progress? True patriots understand that sustaining development sometimes requires continuity not chaos.

Conclusion: A time for strategic patience

I am calling for strategic patience and informed debate. I challenge the youths, civil society, and political leaders to engage with facts, not fear, and to consider the bigger picture: We are still a young democracy. Let’s finish building the foundation before we rearrange the roof. Let’s update the Constitution but until then, let’s work with the one we have, and not weaponise it to derail progress.

As the smoke of Tobaski feasts fills the air and families gather in celebration, I remind Gambians that the real legacy lies not in how long one leads but in how deeply that leadership transforms lives.