DIASPORANS SAY REJECTION OF VOTING RIGHT ‘HUGE BETRAYAL’

By Omar Bah

The Gambia’s diaspora community has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the National Assembly’s decision to vote against granting them voting rights in elections.

The rejection has been seen as a significant betrayal, especially given the crucial role diaspora Gambians played in supporting political campaigns, such as Adama Barrow’s in 2016.

In 2024 alone, remittances from Gambians abroad amounted to over US$775 million (D46.4 billion)—a lifeline to the country’s economy.

The vote against diaspora voting was 25 against, and 14 in favour. Some individuals, like Essa Faal, leader of the APP-Sobeyya Alliance are considering legal action to challenge the vote.

Reacting to Tuesday’s controversial vote, a Swedish MP of Gambian ancestry, Momodou Malcom Jallow, yesterday told The Standard that the rejection of diaspora voting is a betrayal of Gambians who fought for change nine years ago.

“The struggle for diaspora voting rights in The Gambia is not just a matter of legal entitlement—it’s a matter of justice. As Gambians living abroad continue to contribute significantly to the nation’s development, both financially and politically, the government’s failure to fulfill its constitutional obligation to enable them to vote in the 2026 elections has become an issue of national urgency,” he said.

Jallow said he cannot comprehend how a government that came to power on the back of the sacrifices and hard work of the diaspora can deny them the fundamental right to vote.

“The 1997 Constitution of The Gambia clearly affirms that all citizens, regardless of where they live, have the right to vote. Yet, despite this unequivocal legal framework, the current government continues to ignore the calls from the diaspora to facilitate their participation in the electoral process,” Jallow stated.

He added that the Gambia Supreme Court ruling in 2021 too made it clear that denying diaspora Gambians the right to vote is ‘unconstitutional’.

“The judgment was a victory for justice and democracy, affirming the right of every Gambian to have a say in their country’s future. But what has been done since then? Nothing. This inaction begs the question: Why are the Gambian authorities dragging their feet on this issue?”

He said it’s impossible to discuss the political transformation in The Gambia without acknowledging the pivotal role of the diaspora in ending Yahya Jammeh’s reign.

“Gambians abroad played a critical and decisive role in mobilising opposition forces, funding Coalition 2016, and organising protests that brought international attention to Jammeh’s dictatorship. Without their financial support, logistical coordination, and unwavering political commitment, the victory over Jammeh would have been far more difficult, if not impossible,” Jallow argued.

Further justifying his point, Jallow said the diaspora’s efforts didn’t stop at funding the opposition; “They also provided international lobbying that helped galvanise Ecowas and the international community to apply pressure on Jammeh, ultimately leading to his exile”.

“These are not just political acts of goodwill; they were acts of love and sacrifice for the future of the Gambia. And yet, despite these sacrifices, the very people who were instrumental in bringing about change continue to be denied their rightful place in the electoral process.”

He added: “Now, not only is President Barrow refusing to step down after a second term, but he is working to ensure that Gambians in the diaspora cannot vote in 2026, fearing that the very people who helped him rise to power will now remove him.”

Jallow argued that the hypocrisy of the current government is ‘glaring’.

“The government only cares about receiving the substantial financial contributions of the diaspora, which remain one of the largest sources of foreign exchange and economic support in the country.”

Also, commenting on the issue, human rights activist and social commentator, Pa Samba Jow, said: “This vote is another slap in the face of the diaspora. President Barrow has never been interested in the Diaspora voting. In his mind, he believes the Diaspora doesn’t support him, and for that, he and his supporters have selfishly denied us our right to enfranchisement.”

“The argument by the Attorney General and those who voted against this, that the Constitution needs to be amended, is a farce. The only time that this could be a reality is if we were to vote in National Assembly elections. The continued betrayal of the diaspora by Barrow, whose presidency could have never happened without the diaspora, is quite appalling.”

“This travesty of a vote by the NPP/NRP/APRC will not deter us from continuing to fight for this right. It will reinvigorate our resolve to continue this struggle,” he added.