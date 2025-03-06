- Advertisement -

The debate about the diaspora vote has ignited again. The National Assembly in its session looked at the issue of the diaspora vote but reports have it that all deputies representing the ruling party and the parties affiliated with them voted against it.

It is hard to understand the reason for the ‘apparent fear’ of the diaspora vote. Earlier, the minister of Justice sought to explain the reason for the diaspora not having a say in the elections of the country. He revealed that as the diaspora is not demarcated in constituencies, it is impossible for them to vote.

Many analysts however have dismissed this as a mere excuse to run away from their responsibility. The government through the Independent Electoral Commission could have made arrangements for the diaspora to be demarcated so that when it is time for elections they will be able to exercise their franchise.

In this day of advancement in technology, one can imagine that it must not be that difficult or time consuming to do that work. Had the IEC truly begun to work on this issue immediately after the previous elections, the debate would not have been necessary today.

It seems that there is no political will on the part of the executive, to see that the Gambians living abroad exercise their franchise. As they are Gambians contributing daily to the livelihoods of Gambians by remitting millions of dalasi into the economy of the country, it is only natural that they want to vote and have a say as to would lead the country.

Government is always pleased to announce the amount of remittance coming into the country every year. Why then, is it difficult to see the need to give these people a voice when the demand. Many people believe that the government is being unfair to the Gambians abroad.

Most countries, even in the sub-region, have made arrangements for their citizens to vote in their elections. Many of the surrounding countries have this arrangement such that when they hold elections; their citizens in the Gambia are seen voting.

The diaspora must exercise their franchise!