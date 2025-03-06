Gambia welcomes new WHO country rep 

- Advertisement -

Press release

The new WHO Country Representative, Dr Nathan Nsubuga Bakyaita, presented his letter of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Gambians Abroad, Dr Momodou Tangara, in a ceremony at the Ministry. The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Karl Frédérick Paul, attended the presentation ceremony. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident Coordinator expressed their support and commitment to strengthening collaboration with WHO to advance public health in The Gambia.

Minister Tangara warmly welcomed Dr Bakyaita to The Gambia, pledging his ministry’s full support in facilitating WHO’s work to enhance healthcare delivery and achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being for all Gambians.

Dr Bakyaita, a Ugandan national, brings extensive experience in public health practice, policy development, and health sector management. Prior to his appointment, he served as the WHO Representative in Zambia, providing high-level policy advice and technical assistance. His leadership was instrumental in coordinating Zambia’s response to major disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, cholera, polio, measles, and anthrax. Additionally, he successfully mobilised resources from international donors such as FCDO, USG, EU, Irish Aid, AfDB, the Pandemic Fund, the Global Fund, and Gavi, significantly strengthening healthcare systems.

Dr Bakyaita has made notable contributions to global public health, including his role in enhancing disease outbreak response mechanisms and strengthening malaria control strategies across Africa. With his vast expertise in health policy, disease surveillance, and donor coordination, he is well-positioned to lead WHO Gambia in addressing national health priorities.

“I am honoured to take up this role and look forward to working closely with the Gambian government, development partners, and the WHO team to advance public health initiatives and improve the well-being of all Gambians,” said Dr Bakyaita.