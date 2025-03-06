Finance Minister says president’s daily feeding less than D150K

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Finance Minister Seedy Keita has refuted the widely held perception that President Barrow’s daily household consumption is D150,000.

Responding to Lower Saloum lawmaker Sainey Jawara who asked him to explain which budget line in the 2025 budget allocates D150,000 per day for the feeding of the president, Finance Minister Keita said in the first place that figure is misleading.

“The total amount budgeted for 2025 is D19 million which is far less than the D150,000 daily feeding quoted. And for specificity, we do not allocate anything that exceeds D1.5 million for the consumption of the president’s household which translates to less than D50,000 daily,” the minister said.

He further explained that the feeding of the president is factored under the upkeep of the State House budget, and the amount does not only represent the president’s feeding but also other expenses related to State House operations.