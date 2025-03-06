Foñi NAM defends decision to reject diaspora voting

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly Member for Foñi Kansala, has defended his decision to vote against diaspora voting.

The National Assembly Tuesday voted against a provision in the Election Bill that would have allowed diaspora voting, sparking controversy and a backlash against NAMs that rejected it.

The vote rejected Clause 14, which proposed mechanisms for registering Gambians abroad to participate in elections. The decision was split, with 25 members—mainly from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), its allies and No To Alliance NAMs—voting against, while 14 opposition members supported it.

Supporters of diaspora voting and Gambians abroad argued that the Constitution guarantees voting rights to all citizens aged 18 and above, regardless of residency. Critics, including the Attorney General, cited constitutional constraints, noting that current laws require voter registration within a National Assembly constituency, and the diaspora is not designated as one.

Reacting to the backlash that ensued following the controversial vote, Hon Gibba argued that logistical and legal challenges, such as the absence of a diaspora constituency under Gambian law, make implementation of Diaspora voting impractical without constitutional amendments.

He emphasised that resolving these issues requires a structured approach rather than public criticism, as he called on the Speaker to address comments made by other lawmakers opposing the decision.

“A key aspect of this Bill, which directly impacts our diaspora community, is the provision for diaspora voting. This section of the Bill was presented to all National Assembly Members for discussion, sparking intense debate, particularly regarding its alignment with the provisions of the 1997 Constitution.”

He said the main discussion revolves around whether the Constitution allows for the enactment of diaspora voting, and this remains the central issue in ongoing deliberations.

“Without prejudice, Gambians in the diaspora are just as much a part of our nation as those who live within our borders. The legal framework regulating their right to vote is constrained by the provisions of the Constitution. However, this challenge can be addressed through an amendment of Sections 39 and 88, which would allow for the inclusion of Diaspora voting.”

“Voting against the Election Bill today, is not an act of malice, nor is it an attempt to assert superiority,” he said.