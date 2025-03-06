Assembly keeps controversial voter attestation in election process

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Members (NAM) on Tuesday voted to maintain the controversial Alkalo attestation as one of the requirements for acquisition of voters’ card.

The issue of attestation has been a source of heated arguments with many observers claiming it is often abused by party agents, using coercion over village heads to fraudulently register foreigners.

- Advertisement -

Several NAMs argued that the clause should be removed in totality from the Election Bill because most Alkalolu don’t know everyone in their communities.

However, others including Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta, argued that it will be an insult if that obligation is taken from “our community leaders..”

It was later put to a vote with 30 members voting for Alkalolu to give attestation while 6 opposed it and 3 abstained.

- Advertisement -

However, another requirement, attestation by district chiefs or Sefolu has been removed meaning that only Alkalolu can give attestations for voters’ card.