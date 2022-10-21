Dibba Oil FC now called Galaxy Football Club

Following the sale of second division side Dibba Oil to Gambian international Bubacarr Steve Trawally, the new owners have informed Football House that they have changed the name to BST Galaxy Football Club.

The club that has also changed its physical address from Jarra West to Bijilo, has established a new management team headed by Steve Trawlley himself as the chairman, sole owner and president.

One Lamin Trawally is the first vice president while Omar Jarju will serve as the second VP. Amadou LS Jaiteh is now the club secretary with Khalied Allie serving as the legal consultant and adviser completing the management team.

The GFF and the entire football family once again congratulate Steve Trawally and wish him and management team the best of luck while urging for similar investments in the domestic Gambian football.

Football House