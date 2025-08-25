Diplomat urges decorum in Gambian politics

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

In a passionate call for civility and respect in the political arena, a senior Gambian diplomat has stepped forward to urge political leaders and citizens alike to embrace decorum in the country’s often turbulent political discourse.

Since the historic 2016 transfer of power, which ended the decades-long rule of former President Yahya Jammeh, The Gambia has been navigating a complex journey towards democracy and political stability. While the peaceful transition was celebrated internationally, domestic political tensions have persisted, occasionally erupting into hostile exchanges among rival parties.

In recent years, the political dialogue in The Gambia has been marked by heated debates, accusations and public confrontations.

Speaking to The Standard from his base in Havana, Gambia’s Deputy Head of Mission in Cuba, Mambanyick Njie, said the process of nation building is not an easy task, more so in any country where the mention of one politician or the other can generate insults and verbal abuses of unimaginable proportions.

“The critical role of unity and cooperation in building a strong and prosperous nation cannot be overemphasised.”

Njie said societal divisions, especially those based on ethnicity or politics can have detrimental consequences, hindering progress and fostering conflict.

“As a people, we must, therefore, not allow our political and ethnic differences to dictate how we view and treat each other. We must not let these differences destroy the bonds we share. We must all understand that National Unity is the foundation of every country and is important for achieving peace and social harmony.”

When a society is divided, Njie added, collaboration and cooperation become more challenging with the potential to impede progress.

“Working together with respect and understanding is crucial for creating a positive future. A nation’s strength lies in its ability to unite diverse individuals and groups towards shared goals rather than allowing differences to lead to fragmentation and discord.”

He said leaders at all levels of Gambian society must be very mindful of making utterances that have the potential to devalue the opportunity for peace, tranquility and national unity.

“No human being deserves to be vilified or called names because of their ethnicity or the political party and/or leader they support. That we belong to different tribes is by the grace of the Almighty God, the creator of the universe and everything in it. None of us can claim to have discussed or spoken with God to become part of the family and ethnic group that each one of us found ourselves in today.”

He added: “We were all born into this world without a language, tribe and even a religion. Every child is transformed by their parents and/or the community in which they were born. For example, the children born to Serere parents are taught the Serere language, culture, and traditional beliefs while growing up. If the parents are Muslims, they are also taught Islamic religious practices to become Muslims, and the same is true of children born to Christian parents.”

“In my opinion, politics is supposed to be a contest of sound ideas on how a country needs to be governed and, in our case, what we honestly think needs to be done to move The Gambia from a Least Developed Country to a Highly Developed Nation. Looking down on others or promoting tribal politics or conferring on oneself the authority to determine who belongs to a particular tribe and who does not has got nothing to do with Nation Building and/or how a country needs to be governed.”