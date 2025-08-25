Interior Minister says anti-overseas ID card issuance protesters are playing politics

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang has said people protesting against the issuance of national ID cards in Mauritania and other countries cannot quote any law to back their claims of illegality in the process and are just doing politics.

Speaking at the government press conference MansaKunda on Friday, Sanyang, a former police chief defended the controversial policy that has sent opposition supporters to the streets calling it a trick to rig elections since an ID card can qualify one to get a voter’s card.

But in his deliberations, Minister Sanyang surprised everybody when he said one does not need an ID card to get a voter’s card.

“You need a birth certificate to have a voter’s card. You need an attestation of an Alkalo to get a voters card,” he said.

He went on: “I don’t know the reason they are complaining because we had a discussion with the planned protesters over the matter and showed them the law which is silent on the issue. One needs to understand that the state has a duty to serve its citizens wherever they are. Are we not issuing passports outside this country? Passport is a national document. An ID card is also a national document. If we think Gambians are somewhere and they need documentation and they cannot reach Gambia, it is our obligation to make sure we go there and issue them those documents”.

He further argued that all ID cards issued abroad have gone through the right procedures of enrollment. “It is only when we are satisfied that they are Gambians that the documents will be sent to the Gambia to verify, vet, approve and then printed and sent back,” he said. “Americans replace lost passports of their citizens at their embassies likewise other countries. So what is the problem? Can you bring a plane full of people to come and get ID cards to be able to get voter’s cards?” he questioned.