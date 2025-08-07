spot_img
DLEAG arrest 3 foreigners with drugs, firearms

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency on 29 July, conducted a sting operation that resulted in the apprehension of three foreign nationals with varying types and quantities of prohibited and controlled drugs as well as two 9-millimetre pistols and some amounts of live rounds.

Updating The Standard on the matter yesterday Ousman Saidybah, the spokesman of the Agency said one of the arrested suspects is an Indian who is said to be a manager at Envy Night Club while the other two, a fisherman  and  a ticket seller at Envy Nightclub are from Guinea Bissau,.
The suspects were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking related offences.

