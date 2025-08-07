Police graduates get 10 bulls

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The recently graduated police officers have got more than they bargained for in terms of appreciation and gratitude for their decision to serve the country with sweats and guts.

At a glamorous passing out ceremony yesterday, a visibly delighted President Barrow led a philanthropic gesture that was replicated around by the dignitaries at the ceremony.

The president donated 3 bulls to the graduates, followed by Chief of Staff Mod K Ceesay who donated 1. Foreign Minister Serigne Modou Njie followed with another bull, while National Security Adviser Sulayman Jeng gave one more.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly Seedy Njie donated a bull as Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang too donated a bull.

Other donors include businessman Saibo Manneh who gave 2 bulls while the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority Yankuba Darboe too donated a bull.

Mayor Rohey Lowe of Banjul too gave a token of appreciation to the best graduating officer.

Finance Minister Seedy Keita donated a cash amount of D10,000 to champion graduate Aisha Jallow while Transport Union president Omar Ceesay too gave her D25,000 .