Footballer convicted for possession of drugs

By Amadou Jadama

The Banjul magistrates’ court presided over by Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally has sentenced one Sulayman Jallow, a footballer by profession and a resident of Lancaster Street in Banjul, to a fine of twenty-five thousand dalasi (D25,000) in default, to serve one year in prison, after being found guilty of possession of 500 milligrams of cannabis.

According to the particulars of offence, Sulayman Jallow, on the 14th December 2023 at Lancaster Street in the city of Banjul, had in his possession 500 milligrams of cannabis

Reading his judgement, Magistrate Krubally said the prosecution, in proving its case against the accused led evidence through five (5) witnesses and tendered exhibits, while the accused did not provide any witness or evidence to support his defence.

“Having summarised the evidence given by the witnesses of the prosecution, and after analysing the various pieces of evidence, I shall accordingly conclude that the prosecution has proved its case of possession of prohibited drugs beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, I hereby find the accused Sulayman Jallow guilty of the charge preferred against him and I shall now proceed to convict him,” the magistrate said.

The young footballer begged for mercy: “I have never been involved in this before. I am a young man, a footballer by profession. At this moment I am supposed to go on trial to Senegal but because of this unfortunate circumstance I could not go. I am begging for mercy so that I can continue my career”, Jallow begged the court.

In handing down the sentencing, presiding magistrate Krubally stated that he has carefully considered the nature of the offence and also the information supplied by the prosecution that the accused is a first-time offender, as well as the mitigating circumstances advanced by the accused among which includes, his young age and profession as a footballer.

“In the light of the foregoing, I am of the considered view that the accused has wasted the court’s time and I must emphasise that since the law of the Gambia strictly prohibits being in possession of drugs or even trafficking it, I cannot leave the accused to go free without at least imposing a punishment in the form of deterrence. I accordingly consider imposing the option of a fine on him rather than custodial sentence.

I therefore exercise my judicial and judicious discretion to impose a fine of D25,000 in default to serve one year in prison. Both the prosecution and the accused are reminded to appeal in the event of dissatisfaction with this judgement”, the magistrate concluded.