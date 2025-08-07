1,336 police recruits graduate

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A total of 1,336 new recruits of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) officially graduated on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and public order.

The passing-out ceremony was held at the historic Never Again Arch in Banjul, attended by President Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers, top police officials and dignitaries from various sectors.

In his keynote address, President Barrow hailed the occasion as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to peace, stability and the modernisation of the country’s security architecture.

He underscored the importance of investing in human resources and equipping the police with the tools needed to adapt to an evolving security landscape.

“With the rapid development of technology and the rise of social media, it is critical that we have an efficient and capable national security structure,” Barrow said.

He praised the graduating officers for their resilience, discipline and dedication throughout their rigorous training period.

He described their transition from civilian life into a profession grounded in sacrifice, loyalty and national service, as commendable.

The president also reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the GPF. “In the first quarter of 2025 my government procured nine new vehicles to aid law enforcement operations”, the president said.

He emphasised that reforms under the National Development Plan (2023–2027) will prioritise capacitating security institutions and enhancing community policing.

“Our objective is to safeguard the peace and stability that The Gambia is renowned for worldwide,” he affirmed, adding that the lives of security sector personnel matter as much as those of civilians.”

In his closing remarks, Barrow called on the new officers to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, and respect for human rights, especially in gender and child protection.

He reminded them of their duty to serve not just as enforcers of the law, but as guardians of democratic values and community trust.

Seedy Muktar Touray, IGP described the event as a historic moment for the GPF, noting that this intake represents the largest recruitment cohort in the force’s history. He credited the expansion to the government’s commitment to strengthening national security and deepening democratic reforms.

IGP Touray highlighted that since the country’s democratic transition in 2017, The Gambia has embarked on a comprehensive Security Sector Reform (SSR) programme aimed at transforming the country’s security forces from instruments of state control to servants of the people, responsive to the rights and needs of citizens.

IGP Touray urged the officers to treat the citizens with respect and enforce the law without fear or favour.

Among the highlights of the ceremony was the recognition of Aisha Jatta, who emerged as the overall best recruit.

In acknowledgment of her exceptional performance, she was awarded D40,000 by President Barrow.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional parade and presentation of certificates, marking the recruits’ formal integration into the national police force.