World of Peace-Remembering Abass Manneh Education Centre holds graduation

A total of seventy-six pupils graduated from the World of Peace-Remembering Abass Manneh Education Centre in Kombo Brufut Sanchaba last week.

Among the graduating pupils, 32-were from Nursery Three, while 44 pupils graduated from The Lower Basic School.

Balla Jallow, the headmaster, thanked the invited guests for attending the graduation ceremony adding that the gathering was to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating classes and to bid them farewell as they embark on a new exciting chapter in their lives.

He congratulated his teachers and thanked them for their hard work, commitment, unity, and dedication to their duties.

Headmaster Jallow registered his appreciation to Mr Omar Bojang, a native of Sukuta Sabiji, and his partners World of Peace, the sponsors, for rescuing this institution from failure.

He praised them for all their efforts, including helping with salaries, free uniforms, teachers’ social security and clean drinking water for both the school and the community.

The headmaster also thanked the graduating students for their discipline, hard work, dedication, and punctuality during their learning period. He concluded by calling on donors, parents, and philanthropists to come to their aid to keep the school around for eternity.

Mustapha Danso, the guest speaker of the day, spoke about the importance of education. He paid a glowing tribute to the late proprietor of the school, Abass Manneh for all his achievements.

Cherno M Jallow, the outgoing head boy of the school, delivered the opening welcome remarks and the progress report about the school.

The event included the presentation of certificates to all graduating students and the awarding of prizes to outstanding students. Cultural dances, including Mandinka, Fula, Jola and Wolof, were on display.