Barrow to grace 54th CPA Africa Regional Conference in Banjul

The President, Adama Barrow, will serve as Guest of Honour at the Official Opening Ceremony of the 54th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Regional Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, 13th August 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, The Gambia.

Held under the theme: “Strengthening Democratic Governance and Resilience in Africa: Tackling Conflicts, Economic Shocks, and Climate Risks,” the conference marks a historic moment for The Gambia as it hosts the CPA Africa Region’s flagship annual event for the first time.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Rt Hon Fabakary Tombong Jatta, is presiding over the conference in his capacity as President of the CPA Africa Region. His leadership has been central to The Gambia’s preparations for the event and to steering the regional legislative agenda toward more resilient, inclusive, and accountable governance across Africa.

The conference is set to welcome over 300 delegates from national and sub-national parliaments across the African continent. These include Speakers and Members of Parliament, Clerks, Secretariat Officials, Observers and Development Partners.

Dignitaries from all sub-regions (West, East, Central, and Southern Africa) will participate in workshops, committee meetings, and plenary sessions addressing critical issues such as governance, economic recovery, climate action, inclusive development, and digital innovation.

The CPA Conference not only enhances parliamentary cooperation but also reinforces The Gambia’s commitment to democratic governance and regional solidarity.