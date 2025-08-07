MoBSE commences 5 days foundational learning retreat on structured pedagogy

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of efforts to improve foundational learning outcomes in The Gambia, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) on Monday commenced a five-day retreat with the Learning Masterminds (LM), a Ghanaian team of foundational learning experts.

The team from Accra is collaborating with MoBSE in the implementation of the foundational learning programme under the Resilient, Inclusive, Skills and Equity (RISE) project to strengthen the teaching and learning of literacy and numeracy in early grades.

Held at the Sir Dawda Jawara Kairaba Conference Centre, the retreat will focuse on the development Structured Pedagogy Strategy within the Foundational Learning Programme that effectively incorporates literacy and numeracy interventions from various agencies. It envisaged a unified approach to improving educational outcomes for early learners in The Gambia.

Dr Habibatou Drammeh, the Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, said the retreat marks a pivotal moment in their journey towards educational excellence.

“Together with Learning Masterminds, a committed third-party implementing partner, and with the valuable support of the World Bank, UNICEF, Effective Intervention and other esteemed agencies, we will collaboratively design a structured pedagogy strategy that reflects evidence – based on best practices that is tailored to our national context,” Minister Drammeh said.

She emphasised that the retreat is not only dealing with issues of new curricula or materials but it is aimed at strengthening the very heart of teaching and learning.

“It is about equipping our educators with the tools, training, and professional support they need to foster comprehension and critical thinking in literacy and numeracy classrooms. It is about creating a learning environment where children are actively engaged, motivated, and supported to reach their fullest potential.”

She added that the retreat is expected to harness the knowledge and experience that each partner brings, allowing them to innovate and implement cost-effective and scalable interventions.

Louis Moses Mendy, the Permanent Secretary at MoBSE, said the structured pedagogy will respond to the needs of the Gambian people especially its children. “If we get things right, our children will be assured of achieving the best from the education system.”

“We are a few chosen to represent the whole country to develop a document. That is a very big challenge so all of us should take up the challenge and see how best we can prepare a document that is fit for purpose,” he said.

Jason Waver, Senior Economist at World Bank said the foundation, learning and the structured pedagogy is at the heart of The Gambia’s education system.

He assured the bank’s support both financially and technically to be able to pursue the structured pedagogy.

Nafisa Binte Shafique of Unicef, said the UN body remains committed to supporting MoBSE in co-developing and implementing the strategy.

“We are ready to contribute technical expertise, support capacity building, and help ensure that no child is left behind – especially those in non-formal settings.”