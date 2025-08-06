GAMBIA WINS 12 MEDALS AT AFRICAN SCHOOL GAMES

- Advertisement -

The Gambia completed a successful participation in the maiden African School Games, a multi- disciplines event, in Algeria over the weekend.

The Gambia contested in at least six different sports and out of the 26 athletes registered, 18 won medals ranging from gold to bronze.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, which coordinated the country’s participation with financial support from the ministry of sports, said winning 12 medals at the African School Games was quite a surprise for a country that has had its share of struggles.

“The Gambia has felt a great surge of confidence with this achievement that will help solve some of the difficulties and help the country to keep feeling the pride it has always maintained,” GNOC communications officer Justice ML Saidykhan commented.

Synopsis of Team-Gambia’s performance

Greatest story in basketball 3×3

The country’s poignant victory was not just the major story of 1st African School Games but also the most emotional, most incredible stories in the history of basketball.

There was an amazing scene on July 30 after the final whistle when all the players fell to their knees for celebration. It really was emotional and anyone who saw it won’t forget it. But after beating both Libya and Ghana, Gambia’s victory was not simply down to fate. They were worthy winners.

Beach volleyball continues to shine

Beach Volleyball continues to be one of our country’s must successful sport. The team’s achievement at this event once again put up a statement that will remain in the sport’s hall of fame. For beach volleyball this is one of many achievements to come.

Wrestling made it happen

Our two gallant wrestlers stood firm on the mat to defend the colors. It was a fight that will always be remembered by them. Muhammed Faal and Ousman Sakho were indeed heroes and their bronze medals will continue to inspire young athletes in that code.

The golden era of athletics

Buba Bayo stormed to victory in the boys 100m, whiles Amadou Sabally grabbed bronze. It was indeed another bronze for Rohey Camara in the 400m and young Sirreh Sanneh scooped silver in long jump, perhaps few of our country’s medal in field events.

It was all history on August 4 when Sabally won silver in men’s 200m but The Gambia made a continental statement after winning gold in the men’s medley relay and silver in the women’s medley relay.

Swimming and Judo fought for the nation

For our athletes in swimming and Judo, your hard work, patriotism and courage is indeed unprecedented. Lest you forget this is “Team Gambia” we fight as a team and we win as a team. This is an inclusive victory for us all. Though you didn’t appear on the medal table, you are all worthy champions.

This is a year (2025) that will ring for eternity in our history. Nonetheless it was a fairytale ending many celebrated beyond borders, but again the success had set a new challenge for all those who have a stake in our sport development.

Medal table for The Gambia

Basketball 3×3 – Gold

Medley Relay- Men – Gold

100m Men – Gold

Beach Volleyball Girls – Silver

Beach Volleyball boys – Silver

200m Men – Silver

Medley Relay- Women – Silver

Long Jump- Women – Silver

100m Men – Bronze

400m Women – Bronze

Wrestling 65kg – Bronze

Wrestling 60kg – Bronze