DLEAG intensifies sensitisation on illicit drugs

By Awa Macalo

Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the 2021 World Drug Report, released today by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The Gambia is not spared by the growing trafficking and abuse of drugs. The country’s narcotic authority has made significant interceptions of different prohibited drugs worth millions of dalasis over the past years. It has also step up its prosecution of drug related cases. Banta Keita, who is associated with the biggest seizure of cocaine is currently facing trial in absentia.

As part of initiatives to create awareness on the menace, the drug law enforcement agency – Gambia (DLEAG) has commenced intensive sensitisation programs across the country.

Last week, the agency in collaboration with Soma Talent Promotion organised a day-long sensitisation on the effects of illicit drugs and trafficking.

Speaking at the Soma sensitisation, Alagie Yahya Jarjusey, chief of Jarra West, applauded the initiative, adding that it is the best means to combat the abuse of illicit drugs and trafficking. He called for collective efforts in the fight against drugs.

Dawda Sanyang, a senior staff at DLEAG, highlighted the effects of illicit drug particularly on young people and the society at large.

During the program, the Soma Talent Promotion drama group read poems about the negative effects of illicit drugs.