Do not Procrastinate

Some seven or so years ago tensions emanating from land disputes erupted between the villages of Gunjur and Berending. In fact it went to an extent that someone lost his life.

At the time, the government of the Gambia constituted a task force to look into the matter and provide recommendations as to the way forward. According to reports at the time, this was done and completed.

One would be surprised to learn therefore that task force had since completed its work, submitted a report and recommendations. Haplesly however, many of those recommendations have not been implemented.

It is not clear which institution or individual was supposed to implement the recommendations but it seems that procrastination has got the better of it. Was it a lack of funding or clarity? Or was it simply a case of not understanding the sensitivity of the matter at hand?

It so happens that those tensions seem to be rising again with both villages holding press conferences pointing out certain grievance. This is indeed very serious and the people who are responsible must ensure that this does not degenerate to a level where there will be a loss of life again.

The issue of land is so sensitive that government should take all these complaints so seriously that reports like this are monitored and steps taken immediately to resolve it before it reaches crisis level. Whoever was in charge of implementing those recommendations must be held accountable if there is a problem again.

It is hoped that the relevant authorities take this matter seriously and do the needful as a matter of urgency.