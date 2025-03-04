EFSCRJ Policy statement on whistleblowing

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

EF Small Centre will soon issue our first policy statement on whistleblowing in furtherance of our 2025 resolution for transparency and accountability in the public sector. The Policy encourages public officials to blow the whistle on wrongdoings including acts of bribery and corruption, abuse of office, misuse of public resources, sexual harassment and all forms of illegality they notice in their office.

The Policy emphasises the critical role of whistleblowing in safeguarding integrity, transparency, and accountability within public institutions. Whistleblowers, often insiders, expose illicit or unethical activities, thereby preventing harm, protecting institutional integrity, and promoting public good. The Policy highlights several key points:

1. Role of whistleblowing: It deters wrongdoing, promotes accountability, and exposes activities that endanger public health, safety, or the environment. Whistleblowers help avert disasters, save lives, and protect resources.

2. Transparency and accountability: Whistleblowers ensure that public entities operate transparently and are answerable to the public. This is especially crucial in government institutions to maintain public trust.

3. Protecting whistleblowers: Whistleblowers often face significant risks, including retaliation and legal action. Robust legal protections and institutional policies are essential to encourage individuals to come forward without fear of reprisal.

4. Role of public officials: Public officials have a moral and ethical duty to expose wrongdoing within government institutions. Their insider knowledge positions them uniquely to identify and report misconduct.

5. Ethical responsibility: Public officials must prioritise the public good over personal loyalty. By blowing the whistle, they ensure government actions align with fairness, justice, and legality.

6. Encouraging a culture of Integrity: creating an environment where public officials feel empowered to report wrongdoing requires education, leadership example, clear reporting channels, and support systems.

Whistleblowing is vital for promoting transparency and accountability. Supporting whistleblowers through legal protections and fostering a culture of integrity will encourage individuals to come forward, ensuring whistleblowing remains a powerful force for positive change.

The Policy calls on public officials to embrace their ethical responsibilities and contribute to a more just and equitable society by reporting wrongdoing.

EFSCRJ welcomes the creation of the Access to Information Act 2021 and the Anti-Corruption Act 2023 as significant steps promoting transparency and accountability. To make these laws more effective and relevant, we strongly urge the creation of a Whistleblower Protection law.

No Gambian should claim being unable to contribute to the good governance of the Gambia and the protection of the public good. If you are a public servant, you have an even greater responsibility to fulfill this duty. Whistleblowing is one of the tools available to you.

You can blow the whistle by reaching out to EFSCRJ, other CSOs, the media, and indeed public authorities such as the Gambia National Assembly, the Gambia Police Force, Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Justice, and indeed to the State House of the Gambia among others.

Blow the whistle today and protect your people.

Madi Jobarteh

Kumbejeh