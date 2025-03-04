The erosion of integrity: A call for accountability in Gambia’s leadership

- Advertisement -

In recent years, the Barrow ‘Kereng Kaffo’ administration has faced growing scrutiny over the conduct of its officials, with allegations of dishonesty and sycophancy eroding public trust. A troubling pattern has emerged: ministers and government representatives repeatedly making blatantly false claims, often delivered with unwavering confidence. From misleading economic statistics to outright distortions of reality, these actions raise urgent questions about the moral compass of those entrusted with steering this nation forward.

The role of a minister or a National Assembly Member or any other government official is inherently tied to honour and responsibility. They are expected to uphold truthfulness, serve as stewards of public interest, and embody the values of integrity. Yet recent statements by officials—such as Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information, who insisted that a bag of onions cost a mere D400 despite widespread public outcry over soaring prices—have left citizens question whether some of these leaders have abandoned these principles. Such claims, contradicted by market realities and the experiences of Gambians, risk normalising a culture where misinformation is weaponised to placate dissent.

The danger lies not only in the lies themselves but in the apparent audacity with which they are delivered. When leaders repeat falsehoods unabashedly, they risk believing their own fabrications, further divorcing governance from the people it serves. This disconnects fosters cynicism, undermines democratic accountability, and deepens the rift between the government and the governed. In Wole Soyinka’s memoir, The Man Died (1972), he argues that leaders who lie to retain power sacrifice their humanity, becoming “walking corpses” devoid of conscience. As Soyinka puts it, dishonest officials are not merely political failures but moral arsonists who set fire to the social contract and undermine the very soul of a nation and this is a trend we are seeing in the President Barrow ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the political ramifications, there is a deeply personal dimension to this crisis of untruthfulness. How do the spouses, children, and close associates of these officials reconcile their loved ones’ public personas with their private morals? Watching a family member defend the indefensible on national television and radios —denying hardships that ordinary Gambians endure daily—must breed discomfort, if not shame. Public service demands sacrifice, but it should never require the surrender of one’s conscience.

The title “Honourable” is not merely ceremonial; it is a societal contract that binds leaders to ethical conduct. When officials prioritise loyalty to power over truth, they betray this covenant. Gambians deserve leaders who confront challenges transparently, not those who obscure realities to preserve political favour. The repeated failure to do so renders such titles hollow, inviting citizens to rethink the deference accorded to unworthy officeholders. As Fanon would put it, this KERENG KAFFO government is “structurally incapable of genuine leadership because its members are disconnected from the struggles of the rural and urban poor”. Their primary goal is not to uplift the poor but to enhance themselves.

A UDP government would restore faith in governance by implementing robust legislative oversight and civic engagements to hold leaders accountable. The media and civil societies will be empowered and encouraged to not only hold public officials accountable but to also spur them to amplify marginalised voices and challenge misinformation. Above all, public officials must remember that their mandate derives from the people—not the corridors of power.

- Advertisement -

President Barrow’s government stands at a crossroads. Will it continue down a path of deceit, or will it recommit to the principles of honesty and service? The answer will define not only its legacy but the future of The Gambia’s democracy.

A nation cannot thrive when its leaders trade integrity for expediency. The ministers must choose to be remembered as architects of progress or purveyors of falsehoods. The public is watching—and history will judge.

2026 is fast approaching, and the voters will not forget.