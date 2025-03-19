DODOU JAH EXPLAINS RESIGNATION FROM APRC JOB

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The deputy spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction APRC, Dodou Jah, yesterday announced his resignation from the position.

Confirming this to The Standard yesterday, Mr Jah said he feels redundant as there is nothing happening in the position.

“I feel that is not fair because leadership comes with responsibility and I don’t see what we are doing as the executive, in line with the aspirations of members of the party. It would be better in this circumstances to leave for someone else to take it,” he opined.

Asked if he intends to go to a different party, Jah said he has not taken any such decision. “I have never talked with any party or anybody about going to a different party,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his letter of resignation, Mr Jah thanked party leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Executive members, APRC members and supporters for the opportunity accorded him to serve in various capacities within the party.

“I will never regret the time and effort I exerted in the party and my sincere appreciation goes to all the APRC loyalists, fans and well-wishers, the media houses who at all times give me the opportunity to express my opinion on trending issues, and the wonderful Gambian populace for their unflinching support at all times,” Jah wrote.