Alkalo calls for dialogue over Gaddafi Mosque saga

By Omar Bah

The alkalo of Serekunda has written to The Standard explaining that the community is now committed to addressing the saga surrounding the alleged illegal sale of part of Gaddafi Mosque through dialogue with the stakeholders involved.

Two weeks ago, The Standard ran a story on the community of Serekunda threatening to sue the Sheriff Division of the Gambia High Court and Supersonicz Financial Limited over the alleged illegal sale of part of the mosque.

The land in question was reportedly sold in 2019 or thereabout by the Sheriff Division following a High Court ruling on a D1.6 million civil suit filed by Supersonicz Financial Limited against its former staff, Demba Marena.

According to elders of Serekunda led by Alieu Momar Njai, the land in question belongs to the community and not Mr Marena as ‘erroneously’ perceived by the Sheriff Division and Supersonicz.

Buba Senghore, secretary of the Gaddafi Mosque Committee told The Standard that following a community meeting on the matter, the elders consulted a lawyer to challenge the matter in court.

But responding to the story in a letter sent to The Standard, the alkalo of Serekunda Baboucarr Mass Jobe said they have not initiated any legal action against the government or Supersonicz yet. ”We have however written a petition to the Chief Justice regarding the matter,and we have received a response from his office. We are committed to resolving this issue through dialogue and mutual understanding, and we are confident that our concerns will be addressed through the appropriate channels,” Mr Jobe added.