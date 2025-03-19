Missing twins found, 3 suspects arrested 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police yesterday successfully rescued the seven year-old twins allegedly abducted in Brikama Gidda as they were being taken to school on Monday.

A police statement revealed that three people including the father of the kids, were arrested as they attempted to flee to Senegal.

Police spokesman Cadet Modou Musa Sisawo explained that the children were rescued in Dimbaya village near the border.

“The children are safe, and investigations are ongoing. We commend the public for their cooperation and support which is crucial in combating crime”, he said.

Meanwhile the Gambia Immigration Department GID came out with a more detailed explanation of the discovery of the children.

A statement published on the GID Facebook page reads:

“In the early hours of 18 March, Dimbaya Immigration personnel successfully recovered two children reported missing on Monday.

The children were located and secured following a thorough screening, investigation, and intelligence-gathering operation by Immigration officials.

Three people, including a man who claimed to be the father of the children, along with another man and a woman assisting in the alleged abduction—were apprehended while attempting to flee through Dimbaya.

Following the operation, the children were handed over to the Madina Salanding Police Post for further investigation.

GID reaffirms its dedication to inter-agency cooperation to enhance public safety and strengthen border control”.