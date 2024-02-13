DOZEN FOREIGN COACHES SEEK GAMBIA JOB

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation has confirmed that nearly a dozen football coaches from all over the world have sent in applications for the vacant Gambia coach position.

The country’s coach for the last five years Belgian Tom Saintfiet resigned during the recent Afcon in Ivory Coast.

The Gambian football authorities said they will open a formal process of recruiting a coach in consultation with the Gambia government through advertisement. “But I can tell you that even before this process started, we have got nearly a dozen applications all of them from foreign coaches. As far as I know, no local coach has filed any application yet, though it must be said that the process has not even started as it will be between the GFF and the Gambia government through the line ministry,” said Secretary General Lamin Jassey of the GFF. He however declined to name the coaches that have sent in applications at this stage.

The Gambia’ next official match is between June 3 to 11 at home and away to Seychelles and Gabon respectively in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Fans are hoping that a coach would be in place to start preparations in advance.