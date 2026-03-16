Drummer accused of homosexuality and killed, 4 suspects arrested

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Malick Ndiaye, a drummer from Tivaouane-Peulh community lost his life on Friday after being stabbed following an altercation sparked by homophobic insults directed at him.

It all began when a group of young men verbally attacked Malick Ndiaye in Wolof: “Yen teug kat sabar yi ay gor djiggën nguène (drummers are homosexuals).”

Feeling deeply offended, the victim decided to retaliate by getting into a fight with his accusers. It was during this altercation that he was stabbed, according to Seneweb sources.

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Emergency services attempted to evacuate him to the Tivaouane-Peulh health post but he succumbed to his injuries and died en route.

The gendarmes of the Tivaouane-Peulh local brigade were immediately deployed to the Moulaye Dabakh neighbourhood to search for the suspects.

After a four-hour investigation, four young men suspected of the attack were apprehended: E Gomis, a 14-year-old student in 6th grade; I Sow, a 15-year-old tile setter; I Ndiaye, a 13-year-old student; and A Diouf, a 14-year-old student.

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Cheikh Diakhoumpa, head of the Rufisque prosecutor’s office, ordered that the four suspects be taken into custody and be investigated for murder.